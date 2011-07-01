Frappé Charts

Create a chart

Install

npm install frappe-charts

And include it in your project

import Chart from "frappe-charts/dist/frappe-charts.min.esm"

... or include it directly in your HTML

<script src="https://unpkg.com/frappe-charts@0.0.8/dist/frappe-charts.min.iife.js"></script>

Make a new Chart

<!--HTML--> <div id="chart"></div>

// Javascript let data = { labels: ["12am-3am", "3am-6am", "6am-9am", "9am-12pm", "12pm-3pm", "3pm-6pm", "6pm-9pm", "9pm-12am"], datasets: [ { title: "Some Data", values: [25, 40, 30, 35, 8, 52, 17, -4] }, { title: "Another Set", values: [25, 50, -10, 15, 18, 32, 27, 14] }, { title: "Yet Another", values: [15, 20, -3, -15, 58, 12, -17, 37] } ] }; let chart = new Chart({ parent: "#chart", // or a DOM element title: "My Awesome Chart", data: data, type: 'bar', // or 'line', 'scatter', 'pie', 'percentage' height: 250, colors: ['#7cd6fd', 'violet', 'blue'], // hex-codes or these preset colors; // defaults (in order): // ['light-blue', 'blue', 'violet', 'red', // 'orange', 'yellow', 'green', 'light-green', // 'purple', 'magenta', 'grey', 'dark-grey'] format_tooltip_x: d => (d + '').toUpperCase(), format_tooltip_y: d => d + ' pts' });

Bar Chart Line Chart Scatter Chart Pie Chart Percentage Chart

Why Percentage?