Frappé Charts

GitHub-inspired simple and modern charts for the web

with zero dependencies.

Click or use arrow keys to navigate data points

Create a chart

Install

  npm install frappe-charts

And include it in your project

  import Chart from "frappe-charts/dist/frappe-charts.min.esm"

... or include it directly in your HTML

  <script src="https://unpkg.com/frappe-charts@0.0.8/dist/frappe-charts.min.iife.js"></script>

Make a new Chart

  <!--HTML-->
  <div id="chart"></div>
  // Javascript
  let data = {
    labels: ["12am-3am", "3am-6am", "6am-9am", "9am-12pm",
      "12pm-3pm", "3pm-6pm", "6pm-9pm", "9pm-12am"],

    datasets: [
      {
        title: "Some Data",
        values: [25, 40, 30, 35, 8, 52, 17, -4]
      },
      {
        title: "Another Set",
        values: [25, 50, -10, 15, 18, 32, 27, 14]
      },
      {
        title: "Yet Another",
        values: [15, 20, -3, -15, 58, 12, -17, 37]
      }
    ]
  };

  let chart = new Chart({
    parent: "#chart", // or a DOM element
    title: "My Awesome Chart",
    data: data,
    type: 'bar', // or 'line', 'scatter', 'pie', 'percentage'
    height: 250,

    colors: ['#7cd6fd', 'violet', 'blue'],
    // hex-codes or these preset colors;
    // defaults (in order):
    // ['light-blue', 'blue', 'violet', 'red',
    // 'orange', 'yellow', 'green', 'light-green',
    // 'purple', 'magenta', 'grey', 'dark-grey']

    format_tooltip_x: d => (d + '').toUpperCase(),
    format_tooltip_y: d => d + ' pts'
  });

Why Percentage?

Update Values 
  // Update entire datasets
  chart.update_values(
    [
      {values: new_dataset_1_values},
      {values: new_dataset_2_values}
    ],
    new_labels
  );

  // Add a new data point
  chart.add_data_point(
    [new_value_1, new_value_2],
    new_label,
    index // defaults to last index
  );

  // Remove a data point
  chart.remove_data_point(index);
  ...
    // Include specific Y values in input data to be displayed as lines
    // (before passing data to a new chart):

    data.specific_values = [
      {
        title: "Altitude",
        line_type: "dashed", // or "solid"
        value: 38
      }
    ]
  ...
Plot Trends 
  ...
    x_axis_mode: 'tick',  // for short label ticks
                          // or 'span' for long spanning vertical axis lines
    y_axis_mode: 'span',  // for long horizontal lines, or 'tick'
    is_series: 1,         // to allow for skipping of X values
  ...
  ...
    type: 'line',   // Line Chart specific properties:

    show_dots: 0,   // Show data points on the line; default 1
    heatline: 1,    // Show a value-wise line gradient; default 0
    region_fill: 1, // Fill the area under the graph; default 0
  ...
Listen to state change
Europa

Semi-major-axis: 671034 km

Mass: 4800000 x 10^16 kg

Diameter: 3121.6 km

  ...
    type: 'bar',     // Bar Chart specific properties:
    is_navigable: 1, // Navigate across bars; default 0
  ...

  chart.parent.addEventListener('data-select', (e) => {
    update_moon_data(e.index); // e contains index and value of current datapoint
  });
Simple Aggregations 
  chart.show_sums();  // and `hide_sums()`

  chart.show_averages();  // and `hide_averages()`
And a Month-wise Heatmap 
  let heatmap = new Chart({
    parent: "#heatmap",
    type: 'heatmap',
    height: 115,
    data: heatmap_data,  // object with date/timestamp-value pairs

    discrete_domains: 1,  // default: 0

    start: start_date,
                  // A Date object;
                  // default: today's date in past year
                  //          for an annual heatmap

    legend_colors: ['#ebedf0', '#fdf436', '#ffc700', '#ff9100', '#06001c'],
                  // Set of five incremental colors,
                  // beginning with a low-saturation color for zero data;
                  // default: ['#ebedf0', '#c6e48b', '#7bc96f', '#239a3b', '#196127']

  });

License: MIT

Project maintained by Frappe. Used in ERPNext. Read the blog post.

Data from the American Meteor Society, SILSO and NASA Open APIs